Poco X2 ‘Head For Red’ Sale Slated For March 3: Discounts And Offers

The company has announced that the smartphone will go on sale on March 3 in the biggest sale yet. Going by the same, there will be attractive discounts and offers for interested buyers who get their hands on the device on the above-mentioned date.

Poco X2 Discount

During the Poco X2 ‘Head for Red' sale as announced by the company, there will be Rs. 1,000 instant discount on using an ICICI credit or debit card and enabling EMI payment option. Moreover, there will be no cost EMI payment options as well for interested buyers.

Poco X2 Variants And Price

Poco X2 has been launched in three storage configurations. The base variant comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 15,999. The mid-variant features 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM and is priced at Rs. 16,999. The top-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM and costs Rs. 19,999.

Poco X2 Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Poco X2 flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with HDR 10, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At its heart, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC based on the 8nm process paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

Running Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, the Poco X2 features hybrid dual SIM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, P2i splash resistant coating, VoWiFi, usual connectivity features and a 4500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

For imaging, the Poco X2 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor with LED flash and f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP secondary 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 960 fps video recording. It comes with dual selfie camera sensors with a 20MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor.