Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched In India With 64MP Triple-Camera Setup News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As teased by the company, the Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched in India. This smartphone went official globally in February at the MWC 2022. It is the sequel to the Poco X3 Pro that was launched last year. The highlights of the latest offering from the brand include a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 67W fast charging and a 64MP triple-camera setup at the rear.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price And Variants

The Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched in India in three storage configurations. The base variant flaunts 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 18,999. The mid-variant of the smartphone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 19,999. The high-end variant of the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and it costs Rs. 21,999.

Notably, the Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched in three color options including Laser Blue, Laser Black, and Poco Yellow color options. The first sale of this smartphone is slated for April 5 via Flipkart.

When it comes to the launch offers, the Poco X4 Pro 5G buyers will get Rs. 1,000 instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card or choosing the EMI payment option. Also, the existing users of Poco smartphones will get an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,000 as an exchange discount when they trade in their old phone.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

Detailing the specifications of the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the smartphone has been launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well.

Under its hood, the Poco smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 690 SoC along with three storage configurations using up to 8GB and up to 128GB of storage space. There is a hybrid SIM card slot as well that supports up to 1TB of additional storage space using a microSD card. Furthermore, there is support for virtual RAM of up to 2GB on the entry-level variant with 6GB of RAM and 3GB on the high-end model with 8GB of RAM.

Running MIUI 13 on top of Android, the smartphone from Poco comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio certification, an IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. For imaging, the Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a triple-camera arrangement with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie shooter on the front, housed in a punch-hole cutout and it has an aperture of f/2.45.

A 5000 mAh Li-Polymer battery powers the smartphone. In addition to being non-replaceable by nature, the cell supports 67W Turbo Charging technology. For security, the Poco X4 Pro 5G features a fingerprint sensor on the side and twin stereo speakers as well.

Best Mobiles in India