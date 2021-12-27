Pova 5G With 120Hz Referesh Rate, 50MP Quad Camera Launched; Coming To India? News oi-Megha Rawat

Techno recently unveiled the POVA 5G as its foremost 5G-ready handset. The POVA 5G alike its predecessors in the POVA series, has a large display and a large battery. It also has a quad-camera system with a resolution 50 MP TECNO is a well-known brand among smartphone gamers.

It has joined the 5G bandwagon with its first 5G phone, proclaimed at an affordable price. The POVA 5G is aimed at the youthful and budget-conscious and includes a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, a 6.95-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple back camera unit, and a slew of apps. For phone gamers Pova 5G has an 8 LPDDR5 +3GB Virtual RAM and unparalleled download and browsing speeds.

The POVA 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and features the latest Arm Cortex-A78 CPU core. This CPU gives great performance with a frequency of up to 2.4GHz for faster app response, higher FPS in games, and better-connected experiences. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it matches the latest iPhone 13 Pro models, guaranteeing that you keep up with gaming action, decreasing motion on video, and providing a sensitive touch screen.

Supported with a 6,000 mAH battery, you get 775 hours of standby time, 11 hours of continuous gaming, and 55 hours of constant talk time. The POVA 5G's battery also features an 18W quick charging capability. A 15-minute charge will allow you to play for three hours, guaranteeing that you do not miss any of your online bouts.

The POVA 5G has a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a pixel density of 480 pixels per inch (PPI), ensuring crisp and precise films and photos. It measures 172.82mm by 78.24mm and is less than 1 cm thick. The Kevlar background is slim and streamlined, giving it a contemporary air. It's a low-cost phone with a high-end feel.

The TECNO POVA 5G has a quad-camera arrangement on the back with a 50 MP primary camera, a 16 MP camera, a 2 MP camera, and an AI lens camera. The POVA 5G wide camera can now offer an f/1.6 aperture because to the 6P architecture, which allows for a bigger aperture.

It claims to boost the lens' light-gathering performance by 25%, allowing for faster shutter speeds and better shots in low light while keeping fine features in photos from edge to edge. It also includes video editing software, 4K time-lapse, panoramic capabilities, and much more.

The POVA 5G will be locking horns with other budget phones in the market. It claims to pack a powerful core, high refresh rate, fast-charging battery, and high-end camera system. This phone could be an ideal choice for an avid gamer, a young executive, or a social media videographer.

Best Mobiles in India