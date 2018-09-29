Razer Phone 2 renders and specification leaked online: Comes with massive 512 GB storage

Razer, the name that is associated with the gaming device is all set for the launch of the Razer Phone 2, the successor of the original Razer Phone. The company is likely to unveil the Razer Phone 2 on the 10th of October, a day after the launch of the Google Pixel 3 series.

And now, the press renders of the Razer Phone 2 have leaked online revealing the significant design aspect of the phone along with some specification hints. Compared to the original Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 does look similar to its successor for the most part, except for the camera bump placement.

Design of the Razer Phone 2

According to the leaked renders, the Razer Phone 2, again has a full metal unibody design with dual front-stereo speaker setup. This time around, the phone looks a bit taller compared to the original model.

On the back, the phone has a horizontal dual camera setup located in the top middle position of the phone. The camera bump has a dual camera with a dual tone LED sandwiched between the dual camera sensors.

Razer Phone 2 specifications

According to leaks and speculations, the Razer Phone 2 will come with a 5.7-inch QHD Sharp IGZO panel with tempered glass protection running at 120Hz to offer optimal gaming experience. The phone will be running on the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The company might also launch a higher storage variant with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Regarding camera capability, the Razer Phone 2 is likely to have a wide angle lens and a telephoto lens to offer 2x optical zoom and portrait mode. The smartphone is expected to support fast charging via USB type C port. Just like the original Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 is less likely to offer a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Concerning software, the Razer Phone 2 is likely to launch with Android 8.1 Oreo with near to stock Android OS, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the future.

AnTuTu leak

The Razer Phone 2 was recently spotted on AnTuTu revealing additional specifications. On AnTuTu, the device scores (model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage) 283397, which is on par with other smartphones running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Considering the specifications and the price of the Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 is likely to cost at least $750 (Rs 50,000) for the base variant.