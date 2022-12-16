Realme 10s With 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 5G Support Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme has added another smartphone, named Realme 10s, to its Realme 10-series lineup of devices in China. The Realme 10s joins the recently launched Realme 10, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones. The Realme 10s is similar to the Realme 10 5G device with a few changes to its internals. Let's have a look at its specifications for a better understanding.

Realme 10s: Features, Specifications

The Realme 10s follows the design language adopted by other Realme 10-series devices. The only visual difference compared to the Realme 10 5G is the absence of the third camera sensor. For those interested in its dimensions, it measures 164.4×75.1×8.1mm and weighs about 191 grams.

The Realme 10s sports a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is similar to the Realme 10 5G device. Talking about its differences, the Realme 10s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, built on the 6nm fabrication process, as opposed to the Realme 10 5G, which employs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, based on a 7nm fabrication process. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Another change is in the camera setup; the Realme 10S comes with a dual rear camera setup versus the triple rear camera setup of the Realme 10 5G. It comes with a 50MP primary shooter coupled with a 0.3MP secondary sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor housed in a waterdrop notch on the display.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G dual SIM, dual-band WI-FI, Bluetooth v5.1, Hi-Res Audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It is powered by the same 5000mAh battery and a 33W fast charging as the Realme 10 5G. The handset runs on Realme UI skin based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Realme 10s: Price, Availability

The Realme 10s comes at a starting price of CNY 1099 (approx. ₹13,000) for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. The top variant with 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1299 (approx. ₹15,500). It is available to purchase in China in black and blue colors. Realme hasn't revealed its plans to launch the device in India yet. However, it could announce it in a few days/weeks as the 5G-ready smartphone market is heating up.

