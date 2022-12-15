Realme 10s With Dimensity 810 SoC, 50MP Camera Launching On December 17 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme launched its Realme 10 series comprising the Realme 10, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+ in China in November 2022. Now, the brand has confirmed that it will be adding another device to the portfolio on December 17, 2022, in China. The Realme 10s smartphone will be slotted above the Realme 10 5G device in the lineup and will get a different chipset in comparison. Let's have a look at its specifications below.

Realme 10s: Features (Leaked)

The upcoming Realme 10s smartphone was spotted on China's certification website, TENAA, with a model number RMX3617, revealing key specifications of the handset. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.6-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is similar to the Realme 10 5G device. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process and is slightly more powerful compared to the Dimensity 700 SoC that powers the Realme 10 5G. Expect it to be equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It may also get a microSD card slot to expand the storage further.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10s will get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.3MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by the 8MP sensor housed in a waterdrop notch on the display.

The expected features list of the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, dual SIM, dual-band WI-FI, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It could be plonked by the same 5000mAh battery and a 33W fast charging tech as the Realme 10 5G.

Realme 10s: Expected Price, Availability

The Realme 10s is very similar to the Realme 10 5G in design and features. In all likelihood, Realme may introduce this model in markets where the Realme 10 5G is not available. While there's no word about its India launch yet, we can expect Realme to bring it to India. It could be a good 5G device for under ₹15,000 price tag in India.

