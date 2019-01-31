Realme 2 Pro with Android Pie stops by Geekbench

Realme has launched a slew of smartphones in less than nine months of its existence in India. Of these, the Realme 2 Pro is the most advanced smartphone. Now, this mid-range smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with Android 9 Pie. This makes us believe that the smartphone might get the stable Pie update sometime soon.

Realme 2 Pro Geekbench listing

Going by the benchmark listing on Geekbench, a smartphone with the model number RMX1801 has been listed with Android 9 Pie. This is believed to be the Realme 2 Pro and it is has managed to score 1453 points and 5483 points in the single-core test and multi-core tests respectively. Given that the Realme 2 Pro units are yet to receive the stable Pie update, we can expect that the rollout of the same could be imminent. Once the stable version of the update is ready, we can expect Realme to come up with an official confirmation regarding the same.

Realme update schedule

Back in December, the company confirmed that all its existing devices will get the Android 9 Pie update. It also revealed the update schedule of its devices in the market. Going by the same, the Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 and Realme U1 will get the update in the first half of 2019. As the Realme 2 Pro is the most expensive launched by the company till date, it is likely to be the first device to receive the stable Android Pie update.

Following the same, we can expect the Realme 1 and Realme 2 to get the update by the end of this quarter. And, the users of other Realme smartphones have to wait until the second quarter to get the stable Pie update. In the meantime, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth recently revealed that the upcoming Realme smartphones will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. In the meantime, there are claims that the company is also working on the RealmeOS and that the upcoming devices could be launched with this custom ROM.