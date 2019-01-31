ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Realme 2 Pro with Android Pie stops by Geekbench

Android 9 Pie update could be rolled out to the Realme 2 Pro sometime soon.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme has launched a slew of smartphones in less than nine months of its existence in India. Of these, the Realme 2 Pro is the most advanced smartphone. Now, this mid-range smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with Android 9 Pie. This makes us believe that the smartphone might get the stable Pie update sometime soon.

    Realme 2 Pro with Android Pie stops by Geekbench

     

    Realme 2 Pro Geekbench listing

    Going by the benchmark listing on Geekbench, a smartphone with the model number RMX1801 has been listed with Android 9 Pie. This is believed to be the Realme 2 Pro and it is has managed to score 1453 points and 5483 points in the single-core test and multi-core tests respectively. Given that the Realme 2 Pro units are yet to receive the stable Pie update, we can expect that the rollout of the same could be imminent. Once the stable version of the update is ready, we can expect Realme to come up with an official confirmation regarding the same.

    Realme update schedule

    Back in December, the company confirmed that all its existing devices will get the Android 9 Pie update. It also revealed the update schedule of its devices in the market. Going by the same, the Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 and Realme U1 will get the update in the first half of 2019. As the Realme 2 Pro is the most expensive launched by the company till date, it is likely to be the first device to receive the stable Android Pie update.

    Following the same, we can expect the Realme 1 and Realme 2 to get the update by the end of this quarter. And, the users of other Realme smartphones have to wait until the second quarter to get the stable Pie update. In the meantime, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth recently revealed that the upcoming Realme smartphones will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. In the meantime, there are claims that the company is also working on the RealmeOS and that the upcoming devices could be launched with this custom ROM.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue