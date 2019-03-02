Realme 3 teased by Flipkart: Dewdrop notch, 4230mAh battery and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here’s what we know about the Realme 3 so far.

It is already confirmed that Realme will host a launch event March 4 to unveil the next-generation flagship smartphone - Realme 3. We have also come across a few teasers from the company revealing what we can expect from this smartphone. Now, the online retailer Flipkart has teased a few specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

Going by the teaser page on Flipkart dedicated for the Realme 3, we can expect this smartphone to be exclusive to the e-commerce retailer. Also, it confirms the presence of a MediaTek processor, a capacious battery and a dewdrop notch on top of the display. The teaser page also claims that the smartphone will deliver a game-winning performance at an unbelievable price.

Given that a few details were revealed by the official teasers via the company's Twitter handle and some others were divulged by Flipkart. So, here is a roundup of what we can expect from Realme 3. Take a look!

Realme 3 Flipkart teaser page

As per the teaser page on Flipkart, the Realme 3 will get the power from a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset based on the 12nm process. This processor will be teamed up with Mali G72 GPU. Similar to a couple of previous models, this one is also teased to be fueled by a capacious 4230mAh battery.

In addition to these aspects, the e-commerce portal also sheds a light at the front design of this smartphone. Well, it shows the dewdrop notch at its top and hits at a 6.2-inch display as its predecessor.

Other features to expect

From the official teasers, we already know that the upcoming Realme smartphone might feature the company's iconic diamond cut design at its rear. The teaser also tipped at the presence of a fingerprint sensor and dual cameras at its rear. Besides this, a recent teaser confirmed that the Realme 3 will arrive with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie along with interesting features. It is also believed that the company will launch both Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro together at the launch event on Monday.