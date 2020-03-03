ENGLISH

    Realme 3 Pro Gets Wi-Fi Calling Support Via New Firmware Update In India

    Realme has released a new firmware update for the Realme 3 Pro. The handset was launched back in 2019 and has received a bunch of updates since its launch. The latest update brings a new security patch and also adds a useful feature. Here is all you need to know:

    Realme 3 Pro Gets Wi-Fi Calling Support Via New Firmware Update

     

    Realme 3 Pro Gets New Firmware Update

    The Realme 3 Pro's latest update comes with the RMX1851EX_11.C.03 build number and is rolling out to the users in India. The update is being pushed out as an OTA in a phased manner. Therefore, it might take a while for the update to be available for all the users. Alternatively, you can check for the update manually from the Settings menu and also download and install it from the company's official website.

    Coming to the changelog, the latest update brings along the February 2020 security patch. It also adds support for voice-calling over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi). Using this feature you will be able to make voice calls using your Wi-Fi network. Notably, the company has already released this feature to a bunch of other handsets as well such as Realme XT, Realme X, and Realme 5, etc.

    Realme 3 Pro Hardware And Software Features

    The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD panel offering 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Protecting the display is the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Photography is taken care of by a dual-lens module on the rear panel housing a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

    The notch upfront packs a 25MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with Adreno 616 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie OS layered with a Color OS 6 user interface. The handset packs a 4,045 mAh battery unit supported by VOOC Flash Charge support.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
