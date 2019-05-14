Realme 3 Pro Lightning Purple color variant sale debuts at midnight News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu For the first time, a purple variant of Realme 3 Pro will be available for purchase.

Realme is an Oppo spin-off that debuted in May last year. The company has been launching several smartphones since then and is consistent in rolling out timely updates to its devices. The latest offerings from the company are the advanced Realme 3 Pro and the entry-level Realme C2.

Of these two smartphones, the Realme C2 will go on sale for the first time on May 15 with following flash sale dates being May 23 and May 31. Now, the sale date of a new color variant of the Realme 3 Pro has been revealed by the company. Well, the talk is about the Lightning Purple color option.

Realme 3 Pro Lightning Purple color variant

The Lighting Purple color variant of the Realme smartphone will be available for sale from the midnight of May 15, which is 12 AM tonight via Flipkart and the official Realme website. This new color option will join the existing ones - Nitro Blue and Carbon Gray. Notably, this is the first time that a purple variant is available from Realme.

Realme 3 Pro price in India

This Realme smartphone was launched in April in three storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. The mid-variant of the smartphone was launched after the announcement and was made available for the first sale. As per the company, over 1.7 lakh units were sold in just eight minutes during the first flash sale.

The highlights of the Realme 3 Pro include the presence of a dewdrop notch display, curved edges, attractive rear design and more. The device flaunts dual cameras at its rear with a primary 16MP Sony IMX516 sensor. The company touts that the smartphone can capture photos of up to 64MP resolution with the pixel mapping technology. Also, it runs Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0 with an ad-free experience and gets the power from a 4045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.