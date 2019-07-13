Realme 3i Roundup – What To Expect From Upcoming Entry-Level Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is all set to host on event in India on July 15 to unveil a couple of smartphones. It has already been confirmed that the company will launch the Realme X and Realme 3i in the country tomorrow. While the Realme X is an advanced offering that went official in China in May, the 3i is a new device that will be announced for the first time in India.

We have already come across a teaser page on Flipkart hinting that the Realme 3i will be exclusive to the platform. The teaser page has been updated to reveal the display size and the presence of a waterdrop notch on the device. It has already revealed almost all the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Here's a roundup of what we can expect from the Realme 3i.

Realme 3i Specifications

From the teaser on Flipkart, we know that the upcoming Realme smartphone will arrive with a tall display and slim bezels surrounding it except for a slight noticeable chin. The updated teaser page hints that the Realme 3i will sport a 6.22-inch display with a waterdrop notch at the top to house the selfie camera. For now, there is no word regarding the screen resolution.

Under its hood, the Realme 3i is believed to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Though the RAM and storage aspects are not known, there are claims that this smartphone might arrive with a 4GB RAM as per a Geekbench listing.

Moving on to its rear, the Realme 3i appears to feature a Diamond Cut rear panel similar to the one on the Realme 1. The teasers hint at the presence of dual cameras at its rear. And, it has been revealed that there will be a 4230mAh battery powering this device.

Expected Realme 3i Price

As the Realme 3i is said to be priced between Realme C2 and Realme 3, we can expect it to be priced relatively lesser than Rs. 9,000. Notably, the Realme 3 was launched starting from Rs. 8,999. If this pricing turns out to be true, then we can expect the Realme 3i to be a stiff rival to the Redmi smartphones including the newly launched Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy M10 with a similar pricing.

