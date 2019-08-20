Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India Launch – Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be unveiled today at a launch event in India. These new budget smartphones from the company will sport quad cameras at the rear, making the first ones in the price category to arrive with such a setup, teased the company. It has already been confirmed that these Realme smartphones will be available via Flipkart.

The Realme 5 series smartphones will be launched at an event in India at 12:30 PM. It will be live streamed via the company's YouTube channel. You can watch the live stream from the video embedded below to catch up with the real-time updates as the event unfolds.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro - What To Expect

Realme 5 Pro is touted to be the first smartphone in its price category to flaunt quad cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor. And, the company's CEO has already revealed that the series will be priced starting from under Rs. 10,000. Moreover, the teaser page on Flipkart has revealed some key specifications of these new smartphones.

From the details that we know so far, the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will arrive with a Snapdragon processor but the exact chipset to be used remains unknown. It is likely to flaunt a 5000mAh battery to fuel it from within.

When it comes to the camera department, the quad cameras at the rear of the Realme 5 Pro come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a tertiary sensor with a super macro lens with 4cm focal length, and a fourth sensor for portrait shots. The Realme 5 is said to feature similar quad-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with the others identical to the Pro variant.

As per teasers, the Realme 5 Pro might arrive with support for VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology touted to charge the device up to 55% in just 30 minutes.

What To Expect

We can expect the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro to compete against the likes of other similarly priced smartphones from Samsung and Xiaomi. Given that these will be the first ones in the price category to flaunt quad cameras at the rear, we can expect these phones to become bestsellers in the category.

Best Mobiles in India