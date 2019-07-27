ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 5G Smartphone To Be Launched In India Next Year

    By
    |

    Realme was launched as a sub-brand of Oppo back in May 2018. Since its debut, the brand has been quite successful. It has created a disruption in the Indian smartphone arena and has emerged as a notable brand. It focuses on the entry-level and mid-range market segments in the country.

    Realme 5G Smartphone To Be Launched In India Next Year

     

    Realme has been testing waters with every new launch. Lately, the company launched the Realme X, which is the first smartphone from the brand to feature a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Following the same, it has been confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor. Also, it is all set to jump on to the bandwagon of 5G smartphones.

    Realme 5G Smartphone

    Previously, Realme teased that it will launch a 5G smartphone this year. Now, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that they are working on the device. As per a report by The Mobile Indian, the Realme 5G smartphone could be launched in 2020 if the operators roll out the next generation connectivity service. With the launch of this device, the company will step into the premium market segment.

    Going by the advancements in internet connectivity, he believes that some operators will come up with 5G services next year in India. He also confirmed that the smartphone is under testing right now.

    Joins 5G Smartphones

    With this move, Realme joins the likes of other brands such as Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo and Samsung that have launched 5G smartphones. Apart from Realme, there are brands such as Motorola, LG and Xiaomi that are also planning to launch 5G smartphones. However, there is no such smartphone available in India to date.

    Upcoming Realme Smartphones

    Given that there will be a 5G smartphone from the brand, we can expect it to be priced reasonably as compared to its rivals from other brands. In the meantime, recent reports have hinted that Realme will soon launch the next-generation models - Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro before Diwali. The report stated that the Realme 4 has been shelved but there is no official confirmation regarding the same. We can get to know further details in the next few weeks.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue