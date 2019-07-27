Realme 5G Smartphone To Be Launched In India Next Year News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme was launched as a sub-brand of Oppo back in May 2018. Since its debut, the brand has been quite successful. It has created a disruption in the Indian smartphone arena and has emerged as a notable brand. It focuses on the entry-level and mid-range market segments in the country.

Realme has been testing waters with every new launch. Lately, the company launched the Realme X, which is the first smartphone from the brand to feature a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Following the same, it has been confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor. Also, it is all set to jump on to the bandwagon of 5G smartphones.

Realme 5G Smartphone

Previously, Realme teased that it will launch a 5G smartphone this year. Now, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that they are working on the device. As per a report by The Mobile Indian, the Realme 5G smartphone could be launched in 2020 if the operators roll out the next generation connectivity service. With the launch of this device, the company will step into the premium market segment.

Going by the advancements in internet connectivity, he believes that some operators will come up with 5G services next year in India. He also confirmed that the smartphone is under testing right now.

Joins 5G Smartphones

With this move, Realme joins the likes of other brands such as Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo and Samsung that have launched 5G smartphones. Apart from Realme, there are brands such as Motorola, LG and Xiaomi that are also planning to launch 5G smartphones. However, there is no such smartphone available in India to date.

Upcoming Realme Smartphones

Given that there will be a 5G smartphone from the brand, we can expect it to be priced reasonably as compared to its rivals from other brands. In the meantime, recent reports have hinted that Realme will soon launch the next-generation models - Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro before Diwali. The report stated that the Realme 4 has been shelved but there is no official confirmation regarding the same. We can get to know further details in the next few weeks.

