Realme C25Y With 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India: Specs, Price & Sale Date

Realme has announced the Realme C25Y in India as an upgraded version of the Realme C25 that was launched back in April. The smartphone comes with the Unisoc T610 chipset that also runs the Realme C21Y. Other features include a 50MP main lens, additional storage expansion of up to 256GB, and among others.

Realme C25Y: Features To Check Out

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 420 nits of peak brightness. The octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Running Android 11 OS, the Realme C25Y has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, while the predecessor came with a 6,000 mAh battery.

For cameras, you get a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens with an f1.8 aperture and a pair of 2MP monochrome and macro shooters. Upfront, the handset features an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Other camera features include AI Beauty, HDR mode, Panoramic View, Portrait, Timelapse, and so on. Lastly, connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme C25Y: Price And Sale Date In India

The Realme C25Y price starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Rs. 11,999 for the high-end 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The Realme C25Y will be available for pre-orders starting September 20 at 12 pm (noon, while it will go on sale starting September 27 at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retail outlets. The device comes in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey color options.

Realme C25Y: Worthy Alternative To Redmi 10 Prime?

The recently launched Redmi 10 Prime can be a good alternative to the Realme C25Y. Both phones have a 50MP main lens; however, the Redmi 10 Prime offers an ultra-wide lens which is missing on the Realme device. Besides, the Redmi 10 Prime has the latest MediaTek Helio G88 chip, a larger 6,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz variable refresh rate which are the plus points.

