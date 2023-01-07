Realme GT Neo 5 Secures 3C Certification: Design, Specs Leak Via TENAA Database News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Realme could launch new smartphones under the GT Neo 5 series early next month. Android smartphones, part of the new series, have appeared online multiple times. The Chinese smartphone company recently started teasing the launch of a new GT Neo smartphone. Now, two variants belonging to the series have reportedly surfaced on China's 3C website, and received their own TENAA listings, revealing key specifications.

Realme Smartphone Spotted On TENAA And 3C

A Realme device, bearing model number RMX3708, has been spotted on China's 3C website. It is strongly believed this could be one of the Realme GT Neo 5 series smartphones. The listing indicates the Realme phone can charge at a maximum rate of 240W. This device is believed to have a 4600mAh battery.

Another variant with the model number RMX3706 could be the second smartphone in the upcoming series. The RMX3706 can charge at a maximum rate of 150W. Reports indicate this smartphone could pack a 5000mAh battery.

Apart from the 3C website, the Realme GT Neo 5 variants have also leaked via TENAA listings. Although the database doesn't offer details about hardware and specifications, images submitted by Realme indicate the upcoming smartphones will feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot on the front, presumably for the selfie camera. The smartphones could also feature a redesigned rear camera module.

Realme GT Neo 5 Rumored Specifications, Features

Realme has started teasing the Realme GT Neo 5 series. The brand has confirmed that one of the smartphones will support 240W fast charging. The smartphone has a PS3 fire protection design with 13 temperature sensors and a safety monitoring mechanism. Realme claims its upcoming smartphone will have a 6,580 sq. mm heat dissipation area.

Recent leaks about the Realme GT Neo 5 series claim the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,169Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The display would have a 2772 X 1240 pixels resolution and hide an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme is expected to embed the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 series. The powerful chipset inside the Realme GT Neo 5 series smartphones could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. Multiple RAM and internal storage configurations could be available at different price points.

The Realme GT Neo 5 series seems to have a triple camera setup on the back, rumored to be headlined by an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, which could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

As mentioned above, the Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to feature a 5000mAh battery and support 150W fast charging. The Pro variant could pack a smaller 4600mAh battery but this model could be the one to have the quicker 240W fast charging technology.

