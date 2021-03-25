Realme GT Neo Complete Features Leaked; MediaTek Dimesity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Display Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme introduced a new flagship smartphone lineup called the Realme GT. The company has confirmed the launch of the second model in this series which will be called the Realme GT Neo. This model is all set to make a debut in China later this month on March 31. The smartphone has been spotted on several platforms such as Geekbench and BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards). The latter confirmed an imminent India launch. Now, ahead of the official launch later this month, the full specifications, as well as the pricing details of the Realme GT Neo, have surfaced online.

Realme GT Neo Complete Specifications Leak

The Realme GT Neo key specifications have been leaked on Twitter by the tipster Abhishek Yadav. The leaked spec-sheet reaffirms the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor powering the Realme GT Neo. This chipset has been tipped by the previous platforms. The tipster notes an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 25, 2021

While this leak doesn't reveal the exact RAM and storage capacity, previous ones have suggested the handset will come with a 6GB/ 8GB RAM option. We can't say for sure just now if both variants will be introduced or either of them. Its storage capacity is yet a mystery, but there is a higher possibility of a 128GB storage option.

The tipster suggests the Realme GT Neo will be arriving with a Super AMOLED display panel. The display size is not revealed, but the unit is confirmed to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera specifications leaked by the tipster included a triple-lens camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor.

The camera setup will additionally have an 8MP wide-angle-sensor and a 2MP sensor. The unit will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Apart from this, the leak reveals that the Realme GT Neo will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery unit. The device will come with 65W fast charging support.

As far as the leaked pricing is concerned, the Realme GT Neo is said to arrive with 2,000 Yuan price tag in china which roughly is equivalent to Rs. 22,000 (Indian currency). The upcoming flagship is also expected to feature a 5G network connectivity support similar to its siblings. The rumours indicate the Realme GT Neo to be a trimmed-down version of the standard Realme GT. The insights will be clear once the brand starts dropping teasers officially.

