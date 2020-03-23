Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M21 First Sale Today In India Via Amazon: Price And Offers
-
- 1 hr ago Redmi K30 Pro Price Leak: Likely to Cost Rs. 37,000 For Base Model
- 6 hrs ago This Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale, Get Discounts On Premium Smartphones
- 11 hrs ago Everything You Should Know About Airtel Broadband Plans
Don't Miss
- Movies Master Songs: Andha Kanna Paathaakaa Next Single Lyrical Video To Be Out Today At 11 AM
- News Explained: Has Covid-19’s Stage 3 arrived in India?
- Sports Fight Coronavirus as a human not as Hindu or Muslim: Shoaib Akhtar
- Finance Ola, Uber Suspend Services In Delhi Till March 31
- Lifestyle Kidney Stone Diet: Which Foods Can Cause Kidney Stones
- Automobiles Top 10 Car Racing Movies & Series To Watch During Coronavirus Pandemic: Janta Curfew
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Realme Narzo 10 Teased To Feature 48MP Quad Rear Cameras
Realme Narzo 10 is creating a buzz of late and is hitting the tech headlines almost every other day. The upcoming series from Realme is all set to be launched on March 26 in India and several teasers regarding the same have emerged online. Now, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the smartphone via a tweet.
As of now, we know that the Realme Narzo 10 and Nazro 10A smartphones will be launched on March 26 and will be positioned below the newly launched Realme 6 series of smartphones. These smartphones are believed to arrive with a gradient back panel and a triple-camera setup.
|
Quad Rear Cameras
In a recent development, Sheth took to Twitter shedding light on the Realme Narzo 10's camera department. Going by the image in the post shared by the executive, we can clearly see the presence of a quad-camera module at the rear with the four sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. And, the primary sensor is a 48MP sensor. Furthermore, his post suggested that there will be notable software improvements to deliver an improved photography experience.
Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price
Recently, we came across speculations revealing the possible pricing of the Realme Narzo 10. Going by the same, the device is said to be priced under Rs. 15,000 and closer to Rs. 10,000. This makes us believe that the smartphone will be positioned under the Realme 6 series smartphones.
Poco, Redmi Rival?
The Realme Narzo lineup of smartphones is believed to compete against the likes of the Redmi and Poco smartphones from the sub-brand of Xiaomi. And, the initial promo teaser of the same with flashy lights suggested that this lineup of smartphones could be centered at the youth. Having said that, we need to wait for the announcement of these smartphones to know how well these devices are received by fans and how successful they will be in the market.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
63,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
7,600
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
15,100