Realme Narzo 10 Teased To Feature 48MP Quad Rear Cameras

As of now, we know that the Realme Narzo 10 and Nazro 10A smartphones will be launched on March 26 and will be positioned below the newly launched Realme 6 series of smartphones. These smartphones are believed to arrive with a gradient back panel and a triple-camera setup.

We introduced our first 48MP Quad Camera smartphone in Aug’19 and since then we have constantly improved the software for amazing photography results. #FeelThePower with #realmeNarzo10!

Launching it online on 26th March at 12:30PM. pic.twitter.com/ea8aeabqWU — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 21, 2020

Quad Rear Cameras

In a recent development, Sheth took to Twitter shedding light on the Realme Narzo 10's camera department. Going by the image in the post shared by the executive, we can clearly see the presence of a quad-camera module at the rear with the four sensors stacked vertically at the top left corner. And, the primary sensor is a 48MP sensor. Furthermore, his post suggested that there will be notable software improvements to deliver an improved photography experience.

Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price

Recently, we came across speculations revealing the possible pricing of the Realme Narzo 10. Going by the same, the device is said to be priced under Rs. 15,000 and closer to Rs. 10,000. This makes us believe that the smartphone will be positioned under the Realme 6 series smartphones.

Poco, Redmi Rival?

The Realme Narzo lineup of smartphones is believed to compete against the likes of the Redmi and Poco smartphones from the sub-brand of Xiaomi. And, the initial promo teaser of the same with flashy lights suggested that this lineup of smartphones could be centered at the youth. Having said that, we need to wait for the announcement of these smartphones to know how well these devices are received by fans and how successful they will be in the market.

