Realme Postpones Narzo 10, 10A Launch Due To Lockdown In India

To tackle the spread of Covid-19, the government has announced a three-week lockdown in India on Tuesday. Now, all smartphone companies are postponing the launch of their devices due to the same reason.

Realme has also announced the same and said that its upcoming smartphone series Narzo will be postponed. In fact, the company CEO Madhav Sheth has also shared this information via his Twitter account. The tweet reads: "With respect to the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, we have decided to suspend all upcoming launches including #realmeNarzo series. Time for us to focus on our family & ourselves. Stay at home, stay safe & cooperate with local authorities."

This development comes after the company announced the postponed the sale of the devices. Realme has also announced that it is not producing the devices on its Make in India facility until they received approval from the authorities. Moreover, the firm states that it has also asked its employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, the company has shared that it will not pass any GST pressure on its consumers. "Realme Narzo pricing will consider the GST and currency rate and the price of the devices will not be increased in April," the company was quoted by IANS. Adding to that, "Realme hasn't increased the price of its smartphones since the second half of 2018 despite various factors like the price hike of smartphone components and supply shortage as well."

Coming to the Realme 10 and 10A specifications, the upcoming devices are likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with 720x1,600 pixels. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a monochrome sensor, and a macro camera. Upfront, you'll get a 16MP camera. The smartphones are likely to include 128GB in-house storage, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

