Just In
Don't Miss
- News Allow peaceful protest by farmers says US Congress’s India panel
- Sports India vs England, 1st Test: Root, Stokes push India into pressure zone at lunch
- Movies Rakhi Sawant’s Brother On Rubina Dilaik: She Should Be Thrown Out Of The Show
- Finance Railways To Run Kisan Special Trains From 11 February
- Education IIFT Result 2021 To Be Released Anytime Soon
- Automobiles 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.15 Crore
- Lifestyle Hina Khan Adds A Stylish Twist To Her INR 5500 Denim Jumpsuit With Leopard Fluffy Jacket And Ruffle White Top
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In February
Realme UI 2.0 Update Device List: Is Your Realme Smartphone On The List?
Realme is gearing up for the official release of Realme UI 2.0 for a whole range of Realme smartphones, which includes budget, mid-range, and high-end smartphones. If you have bought a Realme smartphone in the last few months, then, it is likely to receive an Android 11 OS based Realme UI 2.0 update. So, here are all the Realme smartphones eligible for Realme UI 2.0.
Though a majority of Realme smartphones running on Realme UI 1 will get Realme UI 2 updates, one might have to wait for a bit, depending on the model. Recently launched phones like the Realme X7 Pro 5G and the Realme X7 5G are some of the first devices to get this update.
Realme UI 2.0 New Features
Realme UI 2.0 is loaded with a lot of new features, including dual-mode music share, where the music can be shared via wired and wireless earphones at the same time. It also comes with a new and improved dark mode along with a customizable notification panel.
There are also new and enhanced options for customized AoD (always-on-display) settings. These are just some of the highlights of the Realme UI 2, and it packs a lot of minor features, to improve the overall user-experience.
Realme C Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update
- Realme C3
- Realme C3i
- Realme C11
- Realme C15
- Realme C12
- Realme C17
Realme V Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update
- Realme V5
- Realme V3
Realme Narzo Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update
- Realme Narzo 10
- Realme Narzo 10A
- Realme Narzo 20
- Realme Narzo 20A
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Number Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update
- Realme 5 Pro, Realme Q
- Realme 3 Pro,
- Realme X Youth Edition
- Realme 6
- Realme 6s
- Realme 6 Pro
- Realme 6i
- Realme 7i
- Realme 7
- Realme 7 Pro
Realme X Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update
- Realme X50 Pro 5G
- Realme X50 5G
- Realme X2 Pro
- Realme X2 (730G)
- Realme XT
- Realme X
- Realme X3
- Realme X3 Super Zoom
- Realme X7
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme X50m
- Realme X50 Pro Player
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999