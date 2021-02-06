Realme UI 2.0 Update Device List: Is Your Realme Smartphone On The List? News oi-Vivek

Realme is gearing up for the official release of Realme UI 2.0 for a whole range of Realme smartphones, which includes budget, mid-range, and high-end smartphones. If you have bought a Realme smartphone in the last few months, then, it is likely to receive an Android 11 OS based Realme UI 2.0 update. So, here are all the Realme smartphones eligible for Realme UI 2.0.

Though a majority of Realme smartphones running on Realme UI 1 will get Realme UI 2 updates, one might have to wait for a bit, depending on the model. Recently launched phones like the Realme X7 Pro 5G and the Realme X7 5G are some of the first devices to get this update.

Realme UI 2.0 New Features

Realme UI 2.0 is loaded with a lot of new features, including dual-mode music share, where the music can be shared via wired and wireless earphones at the same time. It also comes with a new and improved dark mode along with a customizable notification panel.

There are also new and enhanced options for customized AoD (always-on-display) settings. These are just some of the highlights of the Realme UI 2, and it packs a lot of minor features, to improve the overall user-experience.

Realme C Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update

Realme C3

Realme C3i

Realme C11

Realme C15

Realme C12

Realme C17

Realme V Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update

Realme V5

Realme V3

Realme Narzo Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Number Series Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update

Realme 5 Pro, Realme Q

Realme 3 Pro,

Realme X Youth Edition

Realme 6

Realme 6s

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6i

Realme 7i

Realme 7

Realme 7 Pro

Realme X Phones Eligible For Realme UI 2 Update

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 5G

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 (730G)

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme X3

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X7

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X50m

Realme X50 Pro Player

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India