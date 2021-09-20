Realme V11s With Dimensity 810 SoC Surfaces Online; A New Mid-Ranger? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new Realme smartphone has been tipped online which will carry the Realme "V" moniker. The Realme V11s is the rumoured handset that is said to arrive with some upgrades over the Realme V11 5G announced earlier this year. A Chinese tipster has now revealed some of the key features including the Dimensity 810 processor which the company has used on the Realme 8S 5G as well. What other details related to V11s 5G are revealed? Let's find out:

A New Dimensity 810 SoC Powered Realme Smartphone In Works?

The alleged Realme V11s' features have been tipped by a tipster at the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The leak suggested the upcoming Realme V series phone will be packed with the Dimensity 810 processor which only the Realme 8s 5G is currently equipped with.

Apart from the affordable mid-range 5G processor, the Realme V11s is also said to feature an LCD display with HD+ resolution. The panel is further tipped to be supplied by Japan Display (JDI). The display type is not revealed and also it is not confirmed if there will be a waterdrop notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera.

What Else Can We Expect?

The camera specifications are also not revealed and it remains to be seen if the handset will have a triple or quad-camera setup at the rear. The tipster also notes the Realme V11s will get their power from a beefy 5,000 mAh battery unit.

The device will also have reverse charging feature which several budget Realme smartphone offers nowadays. The tipster has also confirmed the handset has been certified via the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China. However, the model number hasn't been revealed.

This makes it hard to guess which all platforms have already certified this handset and how soon can we expect an official launch. The Realme V11s is also rumoured to be designed specifically for the offline market. It is not known if this is for Chinese markets or the remaining regions as well.

Realme hasn't confirmed any of the details surrounding the V11s. Therefore, we'll have to go by what the leaks have suggested. We are waiting for some additional information to emerge and will keep you updated with the details.

