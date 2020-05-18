Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Specs Leaked; Expected To Pack SD 865 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has been working on a couple of flagships. The most recent one that's been doing rounds on the internet is the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, which as the name suggests, is a gaming-oriented smartphone. A few posters of the smartphone had revealed that it looks identical like the Realme X50 Pro. More details have surfaced now.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Leaked Specs

The information comes from a Chinese tipster who has revealed complete specifications of the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. For one, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and will likely pack 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There could be more storage and RAM variants of it.

Some of the other expected details of the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition include a 6.44-inch 2400×1080 resolution with 90Hz refresh-rate support. This has also been confirmed by the leaks by the company and the screen is said to include a pill-shaped notch housing the 16MP and a 2MP camera sensor on the top-left corner.

Speaking of cameras, the tipster reveals that the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will include a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro shooter. It should be noted that the 48MP main camera is a downgrade to the 64MP shooter on the Realme X50 Pro.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition For Gamers

The downgraded camera might be a slight disappointment, but there could be a reason for this. For one, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is a game-oriented smartphone and would be emphasizing on other aspects useful for gamers. Plus, the drop in the camera isn't much of a downgrade considering that the picture quality is expected to be negligible.

Some of the other expected features on Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is said to include a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support to give a long-lasting run for gamers. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. So far, the 8GB RAM and the 128GB storage variant is expected to cost CNY 3,299, about Rs. 35,231 and is expected to rollout on May 25, with a bunch of other Realme products in China.

