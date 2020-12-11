Redmi 9 Power Render Shows Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a few teasers hinting at the imminent launch of the Redmi 9 Power in India, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in the country on December 17. Also, we have come across several details regarding its specifications including display, battery, performance and more.

The Redmi 9 Power is believed to be a tweaked variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G that is official in China. However, we need to see if there will be any major design changes. Now, a Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the render of the upcoming Redmi smartphone revealing its design.

Redmi 9 Power Render

As per a 91Mobiles report, the render shows the rear design of the upcoming Redmi 9 Power. Going by the same, it device appears to be in Blue. As seen in the image above, the smartphone seems to flaunt a rectangular camera arrangement at the top left corner. This appears to be quite reminiscent of that of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which went official in China last month. However, there Redmi 9 Power render seems to show the presence of an additional camera sensor.

Well, the presence of a quad-camera setup on the Redmi 9 Power is not new as we have already come across the same via FCC and Google Play Console listings. It is believed that both the Redmi 9 Power and Redmi 9T could arrive with an additional 2MP macro sensor instead of the AI logo seen on the Chinese variant. Furthermore, the Redmi 9 Power render shows '48MP Super Quad Camera' instead of triple cameras.

Besides the presence of the fourth sensor, the smartphone seems to have a textured rear panel and the LED flashlight position is similar to what we have seen on the Redmi Note 9 4G.

Rumored Specifications

When it comes to the camera specifications, it is likely to flaunt a 48MP primary wide sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The other rumored specifications include a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space, 8MP selfie camera sensor, and a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

