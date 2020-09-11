Redmi 9i Price Revealed Ahead Of September 15 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India on September 15. Now, ahead of its official launch, the price of the handset has been revealed via tipster Ishan Agarwal. The Redmi 9i will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. Besides, the handset is teased to pack a large display.

Redmi 9i Expected Price In India

As per the leaks, the Redmi 9i will be priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, the price of the high-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model has not been revealed. If the expected price of the handset turns out to be the same, the handset will be cheaper than the Redmi 9. The handset is said to come in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green color options.

Everything We Know So Far About Redmi 9i

Previously, the render image of Mi India revealed that the upcoming handset will flaunt a similar design as the Redmi 9. It will be available in two storage configurations along with external storage expansion options. For display, it is likely to sport a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch style. The display will offer a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

There will be the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC under its hood. The landing page of Mi India also suggests it will include all gaming-centric features and said to pack a huge battery. On the software front, it will run on the latest MIUI 12.

As we already mentioned in the previous report, the handset will also support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The physical buttons will be placed on the right side on the phone. There will be a 3.5mm audio jack on top. The camera details are still under wraps. The company will reveal the all details at the launch event which will take place on September 15 at 12 pm (noon).

