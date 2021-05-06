Redmi Flagships To Ditch LCD Displays This Year; AMOLED/OLED On Cards? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has been one of the dominating brands in the affordable and mid-range smartphone segment across the globe. The company's Redmi lineup became an instant hit with the Redmi Note series. We have seen numerous Redmi smartphones by now packed with high-end features. The company has been launching devices with higher screen resolution and refresh rate. Several Redmi flagship units have arrived with LCD display in the past. But, it seems that the company plans on skipping LCD's entirely for its upcoming flagship smartphones.

No Redmi Flagship Smartphone With LCD Display This Year?

A few days ago, Liu Weibing, General Manager Redmi conducted a survey on Weibo asking users if they prefer AMOLED or LCD display on smartphones. The survey results verified that users were more bent towards AMOLED display for their smartphones rather than the standard IPS LCD.

The poll results revealed that over 14,000 users preferred AMOLED compared to around 6,000 users opting for an LCD. The company seems to favor the survey result and might be opting for AMOLED/OLED displays for future Redmi flagship smartphones.

Separately, a user on Weibo asked Redmi's Product Director, Wang Teng Thomas, if the company plans to launch any LCD equipped smartphone that will have the Snapdragon 870 processor. In response, Thomas said that Xiaomi isn't planning to launch any premium smartphone with an LCD display this year.

This confirms that the company might eliminate the LCD panel from its flagship smartphones this year. Also, the reply didn't mention anything about the Snapdragon 870 processor. This backs the recent leaks that indicate three new upcoming Xiaomi smartphones powered by the aforementioned premium Qualcomm chipset.

It is still not clear what upcoming flagship models Redmi has in store for the masses. But, we are likely to see new variants in the Redmi Note and the Redmi K series. Since both these lineups are equipped with high-end features, we can expect Xiaomi to use an AMOLED/ OLED panel on future models.

Xiaomi has already started using an OLED display for its smartphones. The Redmi 10X and the Mi 11 series are the most recent offering by the brand that features an OLED display. The availability of an OLED panel on the Redmi 10X is an indication that the brand will not just introduce flagship Redmi phones, but also mid-range units without an LCD display.

via

Best Mobiles in India