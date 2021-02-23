Redmi K40 Geekbench Listing Hints At Snapdragon 870 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recent reports have revealed that Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro are all set to be unveiled sometime soon. The Redmi K40 and K40 Pro are associated with the model numbers M2012K11AC and M2012K11C respectively. While the Pro model is expected to feature the high-end Snapdragon 888 SoC, there is no word regarding the processor that will fuel the standard variant.

When it comes to rumors and speculations, one set of reports claim that the device will use the Snapdragon 870 SoC while another set suggests Dimensity 1100/1200 or the soon-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7 series SoC. Now, the Redmi K40 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealing the processor details.

Redmi K40 Geekbench Listing

Going by the Geekbench benchmarking listing spotted by a Twitter-based tipster, the Redmi K40 appears to carry the model number M2012K11AC and the codename alioth. Furthermore, the listing suggests that it will make use of a 1.8GHz Qualcomm processor teamed up with 8GB of RAM. It has also been revealed that the smartphone from Redmi will run Android 11 out-of-the-box and it will be topped by MIUI.

As per the source code of the Geekbench listing, the Qualcomm chipset is seen to achieve a maximum speed of 3.19GHz. This shows that it could be a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Redmi K40 seems to have scored 1016 points in the single-core test and 3332 points in the multi-core test.

Redmi K40: What To Expect

From the existing reports, we believe that the Redmi K40 could flaunt a 6.6-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a center-aligned selfie camera cutout. It is said to support FHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Fueling the smartphone could be a 4520mAh battery 33W fast charging technology.

Given that the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro are expected to arrive with identical specs except for the camera and processor departments. These smartphones could be equipped with quad cameras though the details remain unknown for now. The Redmi K40 series will be announced in China on February 25 and we will get to know all the details at the time of launch.

Best Mobiles in India