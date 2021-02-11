Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10S Specs Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we saw the new versions of Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Mi 10 get the certification from the Chinese telecom authority, TENNA. The listings showed only the images of these smartphones without divulging more details. Now, the same listings have been updated in order to reveal the key specifications.

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro appear to have identical displays and batteries. Moreover, it has been revealed that both smartphones could measure 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm and flaunt a 6.67-inch display. This hints that these smartphones could be different in terms of their chipset and cameras.

Previous leaks have revealed that the upcoming smartphones in the Redmi K40 series could arrive Samsung E4 AMOLED panels with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and fast refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Detailing on the key specs of upcoming Redmi smartphones, it looks like the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro could get the power from 4420mAh batteries. It has been listed that these smartphones could ship with 33W fast-charger in the box.

Running Android 11 OS, the Redmi K40 Pro could arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 888 flagship chip. It looks like the vanilla variant could feature a soon-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7-series chipset. It has been announced that the Redmi K40 duo will see the light of the day on February 25 in China.

Xiaomi Mi 10S Specifications

Besides the Redmi K40 duo, a new version of Mi 10 flagship allegedly the Xiaomi Mi 10S has also been leaked. This smartphone is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The other aspects that we know about this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone include 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm and a 6.67-inch display. Likely to run Android 11 OS, this device could have a 4680mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The launch date of this smartphone is yet to be announced.

