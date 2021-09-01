Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Color In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced a new color variant for both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max handsets. Both models were launched in three color options namely - Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night. Now, the handsets will also be available Dark Nebula color option. The new color variant is already up for grabs on the brand's official site and Amazon with the same price tag as existing color variants.

Redmi Note 10 Pro & Note 10 Pro Max Price In India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs. 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB version and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model.

Both the handsets were also selling a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. However, the variant has now been removed from the official site but Flipkart is still selling the variant for the Redmi Note 10 Pro. If you are buying the new color variant from the official site, can get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on the both devices using HDFC Bank credit card.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Worth Buying?

If you are looking for an affordable mid-range smartphone with decent features, then the Redmi Note 10 Pro can be a good buy. However, the device misses out on 5G connectivity. The phone has a large 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC handles the processing and a 5,020 mAh battery fuels the device with 33W fast-charging support. For cameras, there is a 64MP quad rear camera system and a 16MP selfie camera. Other features will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and standard connectivity options.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Worth Buying?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has the same 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip, and a 5,020 mAh battery as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if you are looking for a large sensor, can consider the Note 10 Pro Max that has a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-angle-wide sensor with 120-degree FoV, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also the same 16MP front-facing sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

