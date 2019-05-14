Redmi Pro 2 key specifications leak; to be Redmi 855 flagship News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu If the latest leak turns out to be true, then the Redmi Pro 2 could be one of the Redmi flagship smartphones.

Redmi is working on a couple of flagship smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. We have come across numerous reports regarding these smartphones revealing a lot of their details. Fresh information suggests the alleged name of these devices the possible specifications of one of them.

On Monday, the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took to Weibo to tease the name of the highly anticipated flagship device. These were X20, P20, T20 and K20. As per one of the recent leaks that showed the alleged protective film of the smartphone, the device is speculated to be called Redmi K20 Pro. Eventually, we believe that these two Redmi flagship models could be called Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and one of them could be launched as Poco F2 in India.

Redmi Pro 2 specifications

Though these rumors do not reveal any details about the Redmi Pro 2, which was spotted in rumors previously, a new leak on Weibo shows the key specifications of the device. Going by the leaked specification sheet, the Redmi Pro 2 is believed to feature a similar design as the Redmi Note 7 sans a waterdrop notch. The device is likely to flaunt a bigger notchless display and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. As it is a notchless display, it appears to flaunt thin bezels at the sides and a relatively thicker chin. This screen is said to house an in-display fingerprint sensor and have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Moving on to its rear, it is likely to flaunt triple cameras with AI capabilities. While not much details about its cameras are out, the primary one is believed to be a 48MP sensor. This upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to get the power from a 3600mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging and an IR blaster. Also, the presence of the Snapdragon 855 SoC is hinted. However, these should not be taken as final specifications as there is no official confirmation.

When it expect?

For now, there is no word regarding when these Redmi flagships will be launched but it has been announced that the name will be revealed today. If the leaked specifications turn out to be true, then we can expect the Redmi Pro 2 to be one of the flagships.