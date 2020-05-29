ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Refurbished iPhone XR Now Available For Rs. 38,000: Should You Buy?

    By
    |

    Apple iPhone XR was the most affordable iPhone with the Face ID security system at the time of its launch. It is also one of the highest-selling iPhones, when compared to the high-end models. Now, Apple has started selling the refurbished iPhone XR in select markets for $499 (Approx Rs. 38,000).

    Refurbished iPhone XR Now Available For Rs. 38,000: Should You Buy?

     

    In the US, the iPhone XR was launched for $749 and the price was down to $599 after the launch of the iPhone 11. Now, a refurbished model of the same can be grabbed for just $499 for the base variant with 64GB internal storage. Similarly, models with 128GB and 256GB versions of the refurbished iPhones are available for $539 and $629, respectively.

    What Is Refurbished iPhone XR?

    A refurbished iPhone can also be called as a factory restored iPhone. When a user returns an iPhone due to some fault, the company will fix the issue and restore it to the factory condition with a new charger and earphones. Not just that, Apple also replaces the battery and the outer shell of the iPhone and it is packed into a new box.

    Visually, there will be no difference between a new and a refurbished iPhone and there will be no difference even in the performance as well. In fact, just like a new iPhone, a refurbished unit will also get a 1-year warranty, and users can purchase Apple Care+ insurance to further extend the period.

    Should You Buy A Refurbished iPhone?

    If you have a strict budget of $500 and want a modern-looking iPhone (considering that the iPhone SE 2020 is cheaper) with features like the Face ID, then you can definitely go for a refurbished iPhone for sure. Instead of opting for the base variant, go for the 128GB model, as it just costs $539 and offers double the storage.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iphone xr news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X