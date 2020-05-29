Refurbished iPhone XR Now Available For Rs. 38,000: Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

Apple iPhone XR was the most affordable iPhone with the Face ID security system at the time of its launch. It is also one of the highest-selling iPhones, when compared to the high-end models. Now, Apple has started selling the refurbished iPhone XR in select markets for $499 (Approx Rs. 38,000).

In the US, the iPhone XR was launched for $749 and the price was down to $599 after the launch of the iPhone 11. Now, a refurbished model of the same can be grabbed for just $499 for the base variant with 64GB internal storage. Similarly, models with 128GB and 256GB versions of the refurbished iPhones are available for $539 and $629, respectively.

What Is Refurbished iPhone XR?

A refurbished iPhone can also be called as a factory restored iPhone. When a user returns an iPhone due to some fault, the company will fix the issue and restore it to the factory condition with a new charger and earphones. Not just that, Apple also replaces the battery and the outer shell of the iPhone and it is packed into a new box.

Visually, there will be no difference between a new and a refurbished iPhone and there will be no difference even in the performance as well. In fact, just like a new iPhone, a refurbished unit will also get a 1-year warranty, and users can purchase Apple Care+ insurance to further extend the period.

Should You Buy A Refurbished iPhone?

If you have a strict budget of $500 and want a modern-looking iPhone (considering that the iPhone SE 2020 is cheaper) with features like the Face ID, then you can definitely go for a refurbished iPhone for sure. Instead of opting for the base variant, go for the 128GB model, as it just costs $539 and offers double the storage.

Best Mobiles in India