Reliance JioPhone available at Rs. 500 discount on Paytm Mall

Reliance JioPhone that went official in 2017 is one of the bestselling feature phones in India. At the 41st AGM, Reliance Jio announced that 25 million units of JioPhone were sold till date. To boost its sales further, the company announced the Monsoon Hungama Offer that lets buyers exchange an old feature phone and get the device for just Rs. 501. This exchange offer will debut on July 21 across the country.

In addition to the Monsoon Hungama Offer, the JioPhone is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 1,099 on Paytm Mall. Notably, interested users can grab hold of this feature phone at Rs. 500 discount from the e-commerce portal.

How to buy JioPhone for Rs. 1,099

In order to grab hold of the JioPhone at the effective pricing of Rs. 1,099 on Paytm Mall, you need to first open the Paytm Mall app on your smartphone and search for the JioPhone as Jio F490M. Now, tap the Buy button and key in your shipping details. When it comes to the Payment procedure, you will have to type the promocode "MONSOON500" to receive a cashback of Rs. 500. As it is a cashback offer, remember that you will have to pay Rs. 1,599 at time of purchase and you will receive the cashback of Rs. 500 later.

WhatsApp on JioPhone

At the AGM earlier this month, the company unveiled the JioPhone 2 and Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband internet service. In addition to these, the company did announce that the first-generation JioPhone will receive the much-awaited WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook apps. The apps will be available on the Jio Store starting August 15 and interested users can download and install the apps on the device from there. Recently, the device also received Google Maps support as the KaiOS integrated Google apps.

JioPhone vs JioPhone 2

The JioPhone 2 is quite similar to its predecessor except for a few differences. The JioPhone 2 is different in terms of its design as it features a QWERTY keypad and a 4-way navigational key. Otherwise, the hardware specifications remain the same as that of the yesteryear model. Though there are minimal changes, this 4G feature phone is priced at Rs. 2,999.