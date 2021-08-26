Samsung Galaxy A21 Explosion Leads Emergency Evacuation From Airplane; Galaxy Note 7 2.0? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphone blast incidents seems a never-ending affair even with the modernizations in the technology space. We are halfway through 2021 and have already seen several such mobile explosion cases where users have been injured. Recently, a newly purchased OnePlus Nord 2 unit went up in flames. Now, reports of a Samsung Galaxy A21 blast has surfaced reminding us of the Note 7 series fiasco. Here's what happened:

Samsung Galaxy A21 Mobile Explosion: What Is The Case?

The Samsung Galaxy A21 mobile explosion has been reported from an Alaska Airlines flight that was bound for Seattle from New Orleans. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shared details of this incident via Twitter. As per the reports, the Galaxy A21 unit was entirely damaged post the explosion.

This mobile blast led to an emergency evacuation as the device caught fire inside the plane's cabin. While the device was un-recognizable post the blast, one of the passengers confirmed it to be the Galaxy A21. It is being reported that two of the crew members had sustained injuries who have discharged post-treatment at a local health facility.

Thankfully, none of the passengers was injured due to the blast and was safely evacuated using the exit slides. The Seattle airport authorities revealed the crew had managed to take control of the situation on time by using a fire extinguisher and battery containment bag to douse the flames.

What Does Samsung Say?

Samsung has released a statement assuring a thorough investigation on this matter. The company has not confirmed if the exploded handset was indeed the Galaxy A21 or some other model. The brand has also emphasized that users safety is their priority.

It is currently unknown what caused the blast. If it's a customer induced damage or any manufacturing defect, we'll have to wait to see what would be Samsung's course of action with this incident and how the company will compensate.

Is The Galaxy Note 7 Fiasco Repeating?

The Galaxy Note 7 has been one of the most controversial lineups by Samsung. It has been one of the company's premium offerings that were in the headlines for series of blasts.

However, this is just a single incident highlighting Galaxy A21's explosion. This could be due to multiple factors and not just a manufacturing defect. Therefore, there might be sleek chances with the history being repeated.

