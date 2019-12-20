Mobile Blasts Incidents That Happened In India In 2019

Yes, you read that right. As widely as the technology is advancing, smartphone manufacturers are not shying away from experimenting with new hardware.

There is a horde amongst the manufacturers to grab the market with their best creation. India has seen exponential growth in the smartphone user base in the past few years.

There is a huge segment of consumer base which is budget-oriented. This has paved in a way for a number of Chinese and other international smartphone manufacturers.

Speaking of which, while the smartphones come as a useful daily driver, the reports of them exploding has spiked in recent times.

No matter how many quality-checks these smartphones go through, we have come across so many reports of mobile phone explosions in India this year. In this article, we are listing down few of such incidents:

Mobile Phone Blasts In India 2019: Rajasthan Man Burnt Alive After Mobile Explosion

This is one of the saddest news we came across at the beginning of this year. A 60-year old man named Kishore Singh, in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan was sleeping with a mobile phone in his vest's pocket.

Singh woke up at 2.30 am when the phone exploded in his pocket instantly catching fire on his clothes. The man had who was taken aback by shock had too little time to react.

He was shifted to a hospital with some serious burns, where he was declared dead. The device in question was JioPhone, however, it couldn't be said for sure which device or model was up in flames.

Mobile Blasts In India 2019: 8-Year Old Loses Four Fingers

This happened back in February this year where a boy aged 8-years was playing a game on a phone in Maharashtra. Apparently, the boy's father had purchased three phones from the brad I KALL just for Rs. 1,500 (approximately Rs. 500 for one unit).

On February 10, 2020, the 8-year-old was busy playing game on one of the phones when it exploded suddenly. As the device exploded in the boy's palm, it damaged four of his fingers. The boy was instantly taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Mobile Blasts In India 2019: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies

A minor aged 12 years called Lakhan Singar, from Dhar district Madhya Pradesh reportedly lost his life to mobile phone battery blast.

The boy was alone at his home when his parents who worked as daily wage laborers had gone for work. The boy tried to charge the phone using a universal charger. As soon as the charger was plugged in, it exploded right in front of the boy.

When the minor's uncle reached the spot upon hearing the blast, he saw him lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Lakhan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was also declared ‘brought dead'. The major reason here for the blast is suspected to be the cheap universal charger.

Mobile Blasts In India 2019: Mobile Explodes In Man’s Pocket At Mumbai Restaurant

This incident was recorded in a CCTV camera of a restaurant in Mumbai. The shocking footage shows the man grabbing his lunch when suddenly the mobile phone in his pocket goes up in flames.

This was followed by a series of explosions when the man was seen desperately trying to get rid of his shirt. The explosion had not only made a big hole in his pocket but also covered the restaurant in smoke.

Thankfully, the man didn't sustain any major injuries from the explosion as in the aforementioned cases.

Mobile Blasts In India 2019: New Mobile Bursts In Biker’s Pocket

A brand new mobile phone blasted in the biker's pocket while he was riding a bike. Gangadhar KR, had apparently purchased a brand new Vivo smartphone and was en route his village to vote for elections.

A mechanic by profession, KR was shocked by the instant heat he felt in his pocket followed by the phone explosion. He not only retained injuries to his groin, but also fell off the bike after losing control of the bike.

KR was taken to a nearby hospital by some passerby, where the hospital informed the police about the incident. The phone was also sent to forensics to determine the cause of the blast.

There are a number of factors that cause a smartphone explosion and it's not always the manufacturing defect. You should always look for warning signs like overheating so that you can steer away from danger.

Also, it is always advised to not charge the phone overnight, this is one of the most common reasons for mobile blasts. Besides, you can always sleep without keeping it right next to you.