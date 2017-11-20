Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) hands-on picture hits the web

We know that Samsung is working on the next generation Galaxy A series smartphones. These smartphones have been leaked via several renders in the recent times giving us an idea of what we can expect from the same.

Recently, the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification giving us a hint that their launch could happen anytime early next year. Also, there are claims that these smartphones will feature Infinity Display panels with minimal bezels as we have seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Now, a dubious image of a smartphone has been leaked online by Slashleaks via SamMobile and it is believed to be that of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). From the leaked image, we can get to know that the device appears to have a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge FHD+ Infinity Display panel and dual cameras at the front. It looks like these will be the key highlights of the upcoming smartphone.

The report mentions that the Galaxy A7 (2018) that has been photographed in the latest hands-on image appears to be in line with the same that the reliable tipster OnLeaks had revealed alongside the other expected model in the lineup, the Galaxy A5 (2018). Notably, last month, the tipster had revealed a batch of schematic-based renders of these two smartphones.

However, this does not make us come to a conclusion that the leaked image could be that of the Galaxy A7 (2018). It might not be the device that we are talking about as the trick of manipulating images to create headlines is not new.

In the last week, the support pages of the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A5 (2018) went live on the official Samsung websites of specific countries. While these support pages do not reveal any information about the specifications of the upcoming smartphones, they seemingly confirm the existence of these devices.

From the existing speculations, it is believed that the Galaxy A7 (2018) will boast of a 6-inch FHD+ Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is said to arrive with an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.