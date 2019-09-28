Samsung Galaxy A70s Up For Grabs In India: Pricing, Offers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A70s sale will go live today (September 28) via major offline stores as well as online retailers. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy A70s is the upgraded version of the Galaxy A70 and features a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Price, Offers

The Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher version with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 30,999. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A70s with Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White color options. The new smartphone can also be purchased at Samsung Opera House.

Samsung Galaxy A70s has some exciting offers from a few telecom providers. Reliance Jio subscribers looking to buy the Galaxy A70s are eligible for double data on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharges, with a maximum of 12 such recharges. Following next is Airtel, which is offering double data on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharges (again, a maximum of 12 recharges).

Vodafone and Idea subscribers planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy A70s won't be getting a double data offer like Jio and Airtel. Instead, they can avail a cashback offer of Rs. 75 when they recharge for Rs. 255 done via MyVodafone or MyIdea apps, for a maximum of 50 recharges.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Features

The Samsung Galaxy A70s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM and runs Android 9 Pie with One UI. The smartphone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The smartphone features a dual-SIM (Nano) and packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display that has an in-fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A70s has a triple rear camera setup with 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5MP camera. For the selfie camera, there's a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter on the front. Users can expand storage up to 512GB with a microSD card.

