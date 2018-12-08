Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display gets certified

Soon after the showcasing of the Infinity Display panels at the Developer's Conference, Samsung is making rounds on speculations regarding its upcoming notch display smartphones. One of the highly rumored device is the Galaxy A8s alleged to bestow an Infinity-O display. We have already come across several details regarding this smartphone and now it been certified revealing some of its specifications.

Late last month, the Galaxy A8s received the FCC certification shedding some key details. Now, it has cleared the TENAA certification ahead of its alleged announcement on December 10. The certification database reveals the key details such as design, build and a few specifications. Let's take a look at the details from below.

Samsung Galaxy A8s TENAA certification

The TENAA certification database has revealed that this upcoming Samsung smartphone will arrive with a glass back along with a gradient design. It appears to have a metal frame as well. Like many other recent models, this one also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018), there appears to be a triple-rear camera module at its rear with the three sensors positioned vertically at the top left corner. Beneath the camera module, there is an LED flash module as well.

Rumored Galaxy A8s specifications

From the existing reports, this Samsung is expected to be launched with a 6.3-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, it is likely to use an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC based on the 10nm process paired with Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Expected to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, this smartphone is believed to flaunt a triple-camera module comprising 24MP + 10MP + 5MP setup at its rear. Based on leaks, the primary 24MP camera has f/1.7 aperture, the secondary 10MP sensor is a 120-degree Ultra Wide camera and the 5MP third sensor is for depth sensing. The selfie camera is likely to be a 24MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The other goodies we can expect to see on the Galaxy A8s include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and a 3400mAh battery with adaptive fast charging. We will get to know the final specifications, features and pricing at the launch event on Monday.