Samsung Galaxy A8s launch today: How to watch the live stream

Samsung Galaxy A8s is one of the highly rumored smartphones from the company. The highlight of this upcoming smartphone is that it could feature an Infinity-O display, which is one of the notch display panels that was showcased by the company at the Samsung Developer Conference in November. Notably, the company showcased the different display panels and the Galaxy F foldable smartphone.

For the past few weeks, the company had been teasing this smartphone on its Weibo page. It had also revealed the name of the device and the circular cutout on the screen likely to provide room for the selfie camera. Recently, there was a teaser showing the front of the smartphone with the display hole hinting at a December 10 launch date.

Galaxy A8s live stream

Now, the company has shared a post on its Weibo page confirming that the Galaxy A8s will be unveiled at an event in China at 4 PM, which is 1:30 PM IST. The live stream will be shown on both the Samsung Chine website and Galaxy Club website for the fans all over the world to follow the updates. While the global launch is going to happen in China, we can expect the company to bring the device to the other global markets in the coming months but an official confirmation is awaited.

Samsung Galaxy A8s rumored specifications

Going by the recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A8s is speculated to bestow a 6.39-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, this device is believed to use a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM along with support for up to 512GB of additional storage via a microSD card.

For imaging, there are claims that the upcoming Samsung smartphone is believed to arrive with a triple camera module with 24MP + 5MP + 10MP sensors. Up front, the 24MP sensor is likely to be housed in the display hole likely to measure 6.7mm. The other aspects of the device include a 3400mAh battery, a USB Type-C port and gradient color option. Despite the USB Type-C port, there appears to be support for a 3.5mm audio port as well.