Samsung Galaxy F foldable smartphone will launch on the 20th of February

Samsung is all set for the launch of it's first set of flagship smartphones of 2019 on the 20th of February. Similarly, the company has now released on new teaser image on the various social media platforms, hinting towards the launch of the foldable smartphone.

The official teaser does hints that the foldable smartphone aka, the Samsung Galaxy F will be unveiled on the 20th of February along with the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy F features and specifications

As of now, there are no actual confirmation specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F. Considering the leaks. The Samsung Galaxy F is expected to offer a similar set of specifications as of the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy F is most likely to run on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or the Exynos 9820 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Coming to the display, the device will have a dual display, the outer display is expected to offer 1080p resolution, whereas the inner foldable display will feature at least 2K resolution with foldable display technology.

The smartphone is expected to come with a dual primary camera setup, and the device might not feature a dedicated selfie camera, as the primary camera can be used as a selfie camera by folding the smartphone.

The smartphone will also carry a big battery with at least 4000 mAh with support for fast charging and fast wireless charging via USB type C port. As of now, there is no confirmation on the existence of the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Just like the Galaxy S10 series of smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F will run on Android 9 Pie OS with Samsung One UI skin on top. The Samsung Galaxy F is expected to cost more than the high-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.