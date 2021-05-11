Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Live Images Out: Another Mid-Range 5G Phone On Tow News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Samsung is not going to stop unveiling new smartphones in the Galaxy M, Galaxy A and Galaxy F series. We have already seen that the company is gearing up to take the wraps off a few smartphones in the affordable price segments. One of the devices is believed to be the Galaxy F52 5G.

Recntly, the device in question, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G was spotted at the Chinese certification database TENAA with the model number SM-E5260. Now, a couple of live images of the upcoming Samsung smartphone have emerged online via a Weibo post indicating that the launch of the smartphone could not be farfetched.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Live Images Emerge

From the leaked live images, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top right corner of the display. The bottom bezel underneath the display seems to be relatively thicker than the bezels at the other three sides.

Moving on to the flip side, there seems to be a quad-camera setup on the glossy rear panel. At the bottom edge, the alleged Samsung Galaxy F52 5G appears to house a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, microphone and a speaker grille.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Expected Specs

Going by what's on paper suggested by the TENAA certification listing, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G seems to flaunt a 6.57-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. It is listed to measure 164.64 x 76.2 x 8.7 mm and arrive in various colors such as Gray, White, and Dark Blue.

The certification listing further notes that the hardware aspects of the upcoming Samsung smartphone might include an octa-core 2.4GHz processor along with a 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space along with a microSD card slot for additional storage space. On the other hand, the Google Play Console listing reveals that the smartphone could use a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Furthermore, the company might make use of a 64MP primary camera sensor and a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Fueling the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G could be a 4350mAh battery along with support for 25W fast charging technology. Like the other recent launches from the company, this one is said to run Android 11 OS topped with the latest iteration of One UI.

How Much Could This Samsung 5G Phone Cost?

As per the leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G might be priced at 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,000). In that case, this could be one of the mid-range 5G smartphones from the South Korean tech giant.

