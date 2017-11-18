Samsung Galaxy S9 might be released in April

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been making the rounds on speculations since the past few months. We have been hearing that the upcoming flagship smartphones might arrive with the under-display fingerprint sensor. Contradictory to this, there were speculations that it might feature a facial recognition technology as seen on the iPhone X instead of an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is believed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and there are claims that both Qualcomm and Samsung are discussing about the chipset. Undoubtedly, this smartphone will be the first one to make use of the chipset. But when the chipmaker will supply the Snapdragon 845 soC and when the smartphone manufacturer will debut the mass production of flagship models remain to be unknown.

We had earlier reported that the Galaxy S9 will be unveiled at MWC 2018 in February next year. The MWC 2018 is said to begin on February 26 in Barcelona, Spain. Now, a GizChina report citing inside sources suggests that the flagship smartphone that will be announced in February will go on sale sometime in April.

In one of the previous reports, we got to see that the mass production of the Galaxy S9 duo will debut sometime in December. Also, it was revealed that the pilot production has been completed. However, it is claimed that there are some issues related to the mass production of the smartphone and these are said to be caused due to the Snapdragon 845 chipset's production.

From the earlier reports, we have got to know that three Galaxy S9 models are in the making. While we already know that two will be the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the other one is believed to the 4-inch Galaxy S9 mini. These variants are said to feature 6GB RAM, dual camera setup with 12MP and 16MP sensors and run on Android Oreo.