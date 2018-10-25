Samsung launches Galaxy A9s with quad camera along with its first ODM device Galaxy A6s

Samsung Galaxy A9s:

The Samsung Galaxy A9s features a big 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels. At its core, there is Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. This will surely take care of the space crunch issue.

For imaging, the Galaxy A9s packs a quad-camera setup similar to Galaxy A9 (2018). As for the lenses of the rear camera, there is a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP super wide angle lens with a f/2.4 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 24MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. For privacy, the device comes with Face Unlock feature and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The connectivity aspects of the Samsung Galaxy A9s include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A6s:

The Samsung Galaxy A6s features a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels. The device packs a Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device is available in two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB and is further expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the device supports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor both of which has a f/1.8 aperture. Up front, there is a 12MP camera to capture selfies.

The device has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and is powered by a smaller 3300mAh battery.

Pricing and availability:

The Samsung Galaxy A9s comes with a price tag of CNY 3,499 (Rs 36,875 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. The Galaxy A6s, on the other hand, receives a price tag of CNY 2,199 (Rs 23,175 approx). Both the smartphones' pre-order has gone live on JD.com in China.