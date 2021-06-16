Samsung LPDDR5 uMCP Announced: An Integrated Mobile Storage Solution News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially announced a new memory solution for smartphones that offers both RAM and ROM on the same chipset. Samsung calls this tech LPDDR5 uMCP, which means, this module comes with LPDDR5 RAM and uMCP ROM module based on UFS 3.1.

The Samsung LPDDR5 uMCP is targeted towards mid-range and flagship smartphones. As per the functionality, these memory modules are expected to offer better performance and efficiency when compared to the current technology.

Samsung LPDDR5 uMCP Tech Specs

As the name suggests, the LPDDR5 stands for low-powered double data rate ram 5, while the uMCP stands for UFS-based multi-chip package. According to Samsung, the RAM can offer up to 25GB/s and the ROM offers up to 3GB/s speed. When compared to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 RAM, the Samsung LPDDR5 uMCP offers up to 50 percent performance increment.

As per the RAM, the Samsung LPDDR5 uMCP can offer from 6GB to 12GB RAM while the storage ranges from 128GB and goes up to 512GB. Samsung will customize these chipsets as per the requirement of the OEM and is currently under mass production.

The company has also confirmed that it has already tested this module with several smartphone brands and states that phones powered by uMCP chipsets will be available in the market starting this month. However, a user might not know if the phone using an individual RAM and ROM or it is using this new technology.

Is This Useful For Users?

Though it might not have a direct benefit to a user, this technology will improve the overall smartphone user experience. As per Samsung, this is a more efficient chipset, which should improve the battery life and this chipset might also consume less space inside the smartphone, hence, brands should be able to make smaller smartphones without compromising on the technology.

However, this should not be the feature that one should consider especially while buying a new smartphone, as there are a lot of smartphones with LPDDR5 RAM and uMCP memory. Overall, this is definitely a step in the right direction, which reduces the number of parts on a smartphone and we might see this technology on upcoming mid-range and high-end 5G smartphones.

