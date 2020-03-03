ENGLISH

    Samsung Might Launch Galaxy A21 With Quad Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    After launching M31 in India, Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone. The Galaxy A21 is expected to be launch in the affordable segment. The upcoming smartphone is likely to have an HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display.

    Samsung Might Launch Galaxy A21 With Quad Rear Cameras

     

    The Samsung Galaxy A21 will have a punch-hole camera at the front, and quad-rear set up at the back. There are also chances that the smartphone will be a successor of the Galaxy A20s, reports Android Headlines.

    Samsung Galaxy A21: Expected Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A21 will come with a Mali-G71 GPU. Besides, the smartphone will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A21 will have a punch-hole selfie camera. In addition, the smartphone is likely to have a plastic body.

    Furthermore, the smartphone will have a 4,000 mAh battery and a micro USB port. Apart from that, the smartphone is likely to be black in color. The report reveals that the smartphone will be first launched in the US market. Notably, the smartphone is likely to be launch in the Indian market in the coming days.

    Samsung To Launch A41 With 48MP Triple Camera Setup

    Apart from that, Samsung is reportedly working on another smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A41 will be a successor of Galaxy A40, reports PriceBaba. The report reveals that the Galaxy A41 will flaunt the Infinity-U display and thin bezels. Notably, it will have a rectangular camera.

    Why Samsung Is Launching Smartphones In The Budget Segment?

    It is worth mentioning that Samsung has gradually shifted its focus on the affordable segment to give a tough fight to Chinese smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo. For the unware, the smartphone is losing its market share in India. For the unaware, all Chinese smartphone players offer good features and specifications in the affordable segment. But, it seems that Samsung is all set to bounce back. In fact, the company has started offering smartphones under the same segment on both online and offline platforms.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
