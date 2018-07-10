Samsung opens world’s largest mobile factory in Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have inaugurated Samsung Electronics' new mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday.

The company has also launched its 'Make for the World' initiative, whereby it aims to export mobile handsets produced in India, to overseas markets.

"We 'Make in India', 'Make for India' and now, we will 'Make for the World'. We are aligned with Government policies and will continue to seek their support to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for mobile phones," HC Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Samsung India, said.

With this new facility, Samsung will double its current capacity for mobile phones in Noida from 68 million units a year to 120 million units a year, in a phase-wise expansion that will be completed by 2020, the statement said.

Samsung had announced an investment of Rs. 4,915 crore to add new capacity at the Noida plant, under the Uttar Pradesh government's Mega Policy.

To recall, the Noida factory, which was set up in 1996 is one of the first global electronics manufacturing facilities set up in India. A bigger manufacturing plant spread over 129,000 sq. meters will help Samsung meet the growing demand, Samsung said.

Samsung has consolidated its market leadership in the country with two factories, in Noida and Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, five R&D centers, and one design center.

These are supported by a strong network of over 1.5 lakh retail outlets and 3,000 customer service points, the largest by any company in the country.

In October 2016, Samsung launched 535 service vans to provide timely and quality customer service to consumers across the country, touching every remote village in all 6,000 talukas.