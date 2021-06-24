Samsung Patents Rollable Display Smartphone; Will It Ever Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have seen several new patent filings this year revealing some unique smartphone design concepts. Samsung has joined this race with a new patent for a rollable smartphone. The latest patent filing by the company has been first reported by LetsGoDigital. The publication has also shared the concept images that reveal the functionality of the upcoming Samsung rollable smartphone.

Samsung Rollable Foldable Smartphone Functionality Explained

Samsung's patent filing is from November 2020. However, it got published at WIPO recently. The patent images shared suggest reveals a traditional-looking smartphone with a sliding rollable display being the twist in design.

The device will use springs and rollers to expand the display sideways. The display doesn't expand exponentially, rather it's one-third of the original length. The leaked images reveal another new smartphone technology that is yet to go, official.

Under-display camera tech is what this patent suggests. Xiaomi is already said to be working on the device codenamed J18s or the Mi Mix 4 which is expected to be the first mainstream smartphone with an under-display camera tech.

If somehow Samsung's rollable smartphone inches closer to an official launch, it could be the second such device in the market. But, that's a long shot, the device is yet to hit the production bay and we might see some modifications on the hardware during the official launch. But, Samsung is also trying to achieve a full-screen design for its next-generation flagship smartphone.

Additionally, the patent suggests the Samsung sliding rollable smartphone will offer a triple-lens camera module at the rear. Since this device will be packed with futuristic features, we can expect some high-end camera specifications in the mix. The patent also hints at an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Will It Be A Concept Or Reality?

Samsung has filed a trademark for Z Roll earlier this year; however, there is no official confirmation that suggests a rollable smartphone in the making. While we can't comment on the timeline, the launch can be expected in the future. We might have to wait for a while, but this is likely to move from papers to production bay.

Smartphone brands have been consistently experimenting with new designs and features to enhance their game in today's highly competitive market. One of the major advancements we have seen besides the camera is the display.

We have seen a major transformation in this space from traditional thick bezels to a dual punch-hole design and curved edges. And Samsung has been amongst those brands which have been delivering the best display experience with smartphones.

We have seen the company making the foldable smartphone concept a reality. We can expect the same for the Z Roll/ Z Slide smartphone. Nevertheless, Oppo has also introduced its rollable smartphone. So, it shouldn't be long before Samsung is also done with all the R&D on the slider rollable design to make it official.

Best Mobiles in India