Save the date; Motorola Moto X4 with dual cameras coming to India on October 3

Yesterday we reported that Motorola would soon launch the Moto X4 in India. Well, by sending out press invites the company has just confirmed the launch date; October 3.

The Moto X4 was originally unveiled at the recently held IFA 2017. The key highlight of the smartphone is its rear dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP secondary camera with ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view sensor. The dual cameras also come with dual LED flash, PDAF, and other features.

In addition, the camera is enabled with the Landmark Detection application that lets users point the lens at an object and it will ask the users if they want to get details about the object they are seeing. This feature scans business cards and adds the information to the contacts.

For the selfie camera, the Moto X4 uses a 16MP selfie camera with a selfie flash, f/2.0 aperture and features such as selfie panorama, Face Filters to add animations to the selfies, and adaptive low light mode.

Talking about other features, the Motorola Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage space.

Keeping the lights on is a standard 3,000mAh battery unit that offers support for Turbo Power charging.

Coming to the design aspect, the Motorola Moto X4 sports an all-metal smooth finish with a curvaceous body and there is an anodized aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass coating at the front and rear for protection.