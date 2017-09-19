Moto G4 Plus will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update, confirms company

Motorola is in the headlines since the past few days as the company revealed a list of smartphones those will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. In the list, Motorola appears to have forgotten to mention the Moto G4 Plus that went official in the last year.

Once the list of smartphones that will receive the Oreo update made it to the headlines, Motorola started receiving a lot of criticism from the existing Moto G4 Plus users. According to the promotional material that was revealed last year by the company, the Moto G4 Plus with Pure Android will get the Android Nougat and Android Oreo updates.

As these promotional materials starting surfacing online in the wake of the Oreo update roll out, Motorola responded with an apology stating that there were some errors in the marketing materials regarding the Android O update for the G4 Plus. The company even apologized for the miscommunication.

In the statement that the company has sent to GizBot, Motorola has confirmed that the Android Oreo update will be rolled out to the Moto G4 Plus smartphone, thereby making the consumers delighted. As this upgrade is unplanned, the company has claimed that the users will have to bear with their upgrade schedule. The company has not revealed a specific update timeline for the G4 Plus buy the users can be assured that the update is on its way.

The other Motorola smartphones will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update by the end of 2017. The list includes the Moto G4, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Force Droid, Moto X4 that might be coming soon to India, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. The update will definitely roll out all the goodies such as the picture-in-picture mode, new notification shade, etc. to the Motorola smartphones.