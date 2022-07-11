Is Snapdragon 778G Plus Better Than Snapdragon 860? Mid-Range Chip Or Old Flagship Chip News oi-Vivek

The Snapdragon 778G Plus is currently the hottest (not literally) chip in the Android world as it is being used on the Nothing Phone (1). According to Nothing, the Snapdragon 778G Plus offers both performance and efficiency. Not just that, Qualcomm has added wireless and reverse wireless charging support to Snapdragon 77G Plus, hence, the Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to offer wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Is Snapdragon 778G Plus Better Than Snapdragon 860?

The Snapdragon 778G Plus is an upper mid-range chip, while the Snapdragon 860 is a flagship chip. However, there are plenty of smartphones with the Snapdragon 860 SoC which are likely to be more affordable than the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC phones such as Moto Edge 30.

Snapdragon 778G Plus Vs Snapdragon 860 Specs Comparision

While both chipsets offer an octa-core CPU setup, the Snapdragon 860 has a primary high-performance core based on ARM Cortex-A76 with a peak clock speed of 2.96GHz. Similarly, the primary core of the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC is based on the improved ARM Cortex-A78 architecture with a slightly lower 2.5GHz clock speed.

As per the GPU, the Snapdragon 860 comes with the Adreno 640 graphics, while the newer Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC uses the Adreno 642L GPU. Looking at these specs, the Snapdragon 778G Plus seems to be a much better processor when compared to the Snapdragon 860 SoC.

Snapdragon 778G Plus Vs Snapdragon 860 Performance

On Geekbench 5, the Moto Edge 30 with the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC posts 821 points on the single-core CPU test and 2353 points on the multi-core CPU test. Similarly, the Poco X3 Pro with the Snapdragon 860 processor posted 782 points on Geekbench 5 single-core CPU test and 2644 points on the multi-core CPU test.

On AnTuTu 5, the Moto Edge 30 posted around 5,40,000 on AnTuTu, while the Poco X3 Pro posted an average score of around 5,60,000 on AnTuTu. These numbers clearly indicate that the more than two-year-old Snapdragon 860 is as powerful as the Snapdragon 778G Plus. Hence, a phone with the Snapdragon 870 or the Snapdragon 778G Plus should deliver similar day-to-day performance.

Which One Should You Pick?

If you are going to decide between a phone with the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC and the Snapdragon 860 SoC, then we recommend you to pick the one with the Snapdragon 778G Plus. Although the Snapdragon 860 seems to be a bit more powerful than the Snapdragon778G Plus SoC, the Snapdragon 778G Plus is a more efficient processor, as it is based on the 6nm fabrication, while the Snapdragon 860 is based on 7nm fabrication.

Best Mobiles in India