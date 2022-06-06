Tecno Pop 6 With 6.1-Inch LCD Display, 4000mAh Battery Goes Official; Coming Soon To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Tecno has introduced its newest entry-level smartphone called the Tecno Pop 6. The phone has been launched in Nigeria and is expected to be released globally soon. The handset has arrived as the successor to the Tecno Pop 5, which was launched in November last year. The entry-level offering has a waterdrop-notch, dual rear cameras, and a selfie flash.

Tecno Pop 6 Design, Display Specifications

The Tecno Pop 6 budget smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie shooter. The device has tad thick bezels on all the sides. At the rear, there's a large square camera module, which also houses the fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with an LED flash unit for the selfie camera. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

The Tecno Pop 6 has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display. The device provides a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels and the regular 60Hz screen refresh rate. To compare, the handset's predecessor, the Tecno Pop 5 arrived with a slightly bigger 6.52-inch HD+ dot-notch display.

Tecno Pop 6 Processor, Memory, Camera, Other Details

The Tecno Pop 6 is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor of unknown make. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, the smartphone also comes with face-unlocking functionality through software features.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pop 6 is equipped with a 5MP dual primary camera module on the back. The device has a 5MP snapper for selfies. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a micro-USB charging port. A 5,000mAh battery completes the list of the specifications of the new Tecno smartphone.

Tecno Pop 6 Pricing, Color Variants

The Tecno Pop 6 has been priced affordably at $130, which roughly translates into Rs. 10,000 in the Indian currency. The smartphone will be available in Sea Blue, Sky Blue, and Lime Green color models.

Tecno Pop 6 Is Coming Soon To India?

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is one of the best-selling entry-level smartphones from the brand in India at a price tag of Rs. 6,899. So we can expect the phone's successor, the Tecno Pop 6, to land in the country in the coming weeks.

