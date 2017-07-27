Trending News Today: MIUI, Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2, Google Instant Search, Meizu Pro 7, Pro 7 Plu

Here is today's tech highlights of the day as a part of our GizBot's daily roundup. Take a look at the happenings in the tech world today over here.

MIUI 9 - Schedule and list of devices getting the update Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 5X smartphone and the MIUI 9 interface as well. Today, the list of device those will get the update and their update schedule has hit the web. WhatsApp has 1 billion users WhatsApp now has 1 billion daily active users, claims a new report. Also, the number of users for the Status feature has crossed 250 million. Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus announced After many rumors and speculations, the Meizu Pro 7 and 7 Plus with dual-screen and dual-rear camera setup have been announced in China. These phones have a secondary display at their rear as seen in the image. Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 specs leak The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are among the highly anticipated smartphones those are expected to be launched later this year. A recent leak has revealed the specifications of these smartphones. Also, the renders of these smartphones have been leaked via a video. Microsoft unveils Kaizala app in India Microsoft India announced the launch of a new app called Kaizala that is designed with the aim of simplifying large group communications and work management. The highlight is that this app can work even in 2G networks. Facebook posts Q2 revenue In Q2 2017, Facebook has recorded $9.32 billion revenue, which is 45% higher than that of the last year. Google has dropped Google Instant Search Google Instant will be killed by the company in order to give a unified feel to search across different devices. Instagram is down for some users The social networking app, Instagram seems to be down for some users. There appears to be a live outage map showing that the platform is down working fine for some users. Kaspersky's free antivirus software is now available globally After being under testing for over a year in some regions, the free antivirus software from Kaspersky Lab has been made available for the global users. Though this freeware antivirus program misses out on many features, it does include the essential ones. Moto X4 visits Geekbench Motorola's Moto X4 smartphone has visited the Geekbench database showing that it might be launched with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.