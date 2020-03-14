Upcoming Honor Smartphone With 48MP Triple Cameras Bags TENNA Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor seems to have a new smartphone under development. A mystery handset by the company has recently been certified and some of its key highlights have been tipped. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted bearing a punch-hole display and three cameras on the rear panel. The new handset has been certified amidst the rumors suggesting the launch of Honor 9X Lite.

The Honor AKA-AL10 is the upcoming handset to clear certification via TENNA. The device is listed with 159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13 mm dimensions and 176 gm weight. The smartphone will sport an IPS LCD display of 6.39-inches with 720 x 1560 pixels FHD+ resolution. It will feature a punch-hole positioned on the top left corner.

The TENNA listing further suggests a triple-rear camera module housing a 48MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor. There will be another 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. It is unknown which processor will be driving the Honor AKA-AL 10. However, the handset is said to launch with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration.

The software is also not revealed by the TENNA certification but we can expect a custom EMUI skin wrapped around Android 10 or Android 9 OS. The device will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Lastly, a 3,900 mAh battery is said to power the unit. However, its fast charging capabilities haven't been disclosed. It remains to be seen with what moniker this mystery device lands in the market and in what price segment.

Honor is also gearing up for the Honor 9X Lite launch. The handset recently made it to Geekbench with the JSN-L22 model number running on Android 10 OS. The device is said to arrive with the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

via

Best Mobiles in India